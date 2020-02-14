Six Nations 2020: Ireland's Will Addison battling to be fit for England game

Addison has earned four Ireland caps after making his debut against Italy in November 2018

Ulster back Will Addison is facing a fitness battle to be available for Ireland's next Six Nations game against England on 23 February.

Addison was named in Ireland's squad for the training camp in Cork earlier this week but was unable to attend because of an ongoing calf injury.

"He stayed at home because he is managing a calf," said Ireland coach Andy Farrell on Thursday.

"He is not going as well as he thought he would have done."

Farrell added: "We didn't want him to travel down and travel all the way back from here to Belfast, which is a long old journey.

"So Will is still in rehab mode and hopefully he will be fit for next week's training but we will see."

Addison was not named in the match day squad for Ireland's opening Six Nations wins over Scotland and Wales.

Ireland are already without another centre Garry Ringrose who needed finger surgery after the Scotland game and is expected to be ruled out at least until the penultimate contest against Italy.

Back row Caelan Doris should be available for the Twickenham contest after missing the win over Wales following the concussion that he sustained early on against Scotland.