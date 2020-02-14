Pro14: Leinster's Ireland quintet return for Cheetahs encounter

Ronan Kelleher featured in Ireland's two Six Nations games after an impressive season to date for Leinster

Pro14: Leinster v Cheetahs Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 15 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Leinster number eight Max Deegan is one of five returning Ireland internationals who will start against the Cheetahs in the Pro14 on Saturday.

Deegan was released from Andy Farrell's training camp after making his international debut against Wales.

Dave Kearney and Luke McGrath will start in the back line, while Ronan Kelleher and Will Connors also come straight into the side.

Leo Cullen's men top Conference A having won all 10 games.

Rob Kearney starts at full-back for the hosts, with younger brother Dave starting on the left wing while Fergus McFadden completes the back three.

Joe Tomane and Jimmy O'Brien start in the midfield, with McGrath and Ciaran Frawley starting at half-back.

Deegan will be aiming for impress Farrell from the off at the base of the scrum, packing down alongside flankers Rhys Ruddock and Will Connors.

Leinster captain Scott Fardy will partner Ross Moony at lock, with Kelleher, Peter Dooley and Michael Bent complete the side.

Former Ulster scrum-half Ruan Pienaar will captain the Cheetahs, who sit third in Conference A behind the two Irish provinces.

Cheetahs prop Aranos Coetzee will become the first South African player to win 50 Pro14 caps for a South African side.

Leinster: R Kearney, McFadden, O'Brien, Tomane, D Kearney, Frawley, McGrath; Dooley, R Kelleher, Bent, Molony, Fardy (capt), Ruddock, Connors, Deegan.

Replacements: Cronin, Milne, Salanoa, Baird, Penny, Gibson-Park, H Byrne, Kelleher.

Cheetahs: Smith, Blommetjies, Smal-Smith, van Rensburg, Maxwane, Schoeman, Pienaar; Marais, Dweba, Coetzee, Steenkamp, du Preez, Massyn, Pokomela, Wiese.

Replacements: Arnoldi, Venter, de Bruin, Davis, Olivier, Meyer, Fouche, Smit.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU) Assistants: Stuart Gaffikin (IRFU), Gwyn Morris (WRU) TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)