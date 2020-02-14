Scarlets: Outgoing Brad Mooar backs 'continuity' successor Glenn Delaney

Glenn Delaney (left) and Brad Mooar are both from Christchurch in New Zealand

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar has revealed future replacement Glenn Delaney was greeted by a "round of applause and cheering" when the appointment was confirmed.

The current defence coach will step up to the top job when Mooar leaves to join the All Blacks' coaching team next season.

Mooar is confident fellow New Zealander Delaney is the right man for the job.

"Continuity is super important," Mooar explained.

"I can tell you the boys are very happy Glenn is the guy to take the reins.

"They're comfortable in the knowledge he will continue what we've got going.

"The relationships are already there. Glenn has been a massive part of setting up the environment here and I know that will continue."

Mooar will depart after just one season in charge, becoming the third head coach in six years to leave the Scarlets to take up an international job following Wayne Pivac and Simon Easterby.

"The fact we've all moved into international set-ups tells us this place is a great place to express yourself and learn about the game, it's a great rugby grounding," Mooar added.

Despite his short period at the helm, Mooar says he will continue to keep close ties with the Welsh region.

"You put so much into an environment and the people and the connections have been outstanding," said Mooar.

"You don't just switch off those connections. Life is about relationships and I'm invested in it. Once a Scarlet, always a Scarlet."