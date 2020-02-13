Nick Tompkins: Mulvihill and Mooar say four Welsh regions want Wales centre

Saracens' Nick Tompkins takes on Cardiff Blues centres Willis Halaholo and Rey Lee-Lo in the European Champions Cup in December 2018

All four Welsh rugby regions want to sign Saracens centre Nick Tompkins, Cardiff Blues boss John Mulvihill and Scarlets counterpart Brad Mooar say.

Tompkins was a surprise Wales Six Nations squad inclusion and has played in their two opening tournament games.

"All the regions met Nick Tompkins so it's up to him to make a decision," said Mulvihill.

Mooar added: "He's learning his trade in the Test arena and if he needs a home... we're happy to provide that."

Speculation linking Tompkins with a move away from Saracens has come following confirmation they will be relegated for next season after an English Premiership salary cap breach and his Wales call-up.

The 24-year-old scored on his Wales debut against Italy and started the defeat by Ireland that followed.

Mulvihill says Wales lock Cory Hill is in a similar position to Tompkins as he ponders staying at Dragons or moving to the Arms Park.

"Cory Hill still hasn't made a decision of where he's playing - and a lot of these decisions, they can't be pushed, particularly at the time of year we're at at the moment with the Six Nations," said Mulvihill.

"So it's a pretty sensitive time for players and the international coaches to not be distracted by anything else, really."

Tompkins could next be in action for Saracens when they host Bristol in the English Premiership on Sunday (15:00 GMT).

Wales host France in Cardiff six days later.

