Pro14: Returning Ireland squad players 'drive' Ulster sessions - Shanahan

Dave Shanahan says the returning Ireland players are helping to drive standards at Ulster

Pro14: Ospreys v Ulster Date: Saturday, 15 February Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and online, match report on BBC Sport website

Scrum-half Dave Shanahan says the Ireland squad members who have been released back to Ulster "really drive training sessions" on their return.

Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath and Tom O'Toole have all been back with the Irish province this week as they prepare to face the Ospreys.

"They are coming back from being with the best players in the country and having to hold to those standards.

"Having so may boys with Ireland is testament to how we have been playing."

Ulster lie second in Conference A having won seven of their 10 Pro14 matches so far, while Ospreys are bottom, with just one victory from 10 outings.

Dan McFarland's side beat the Welsh team 38-14 in Belfast in the opening match of the season and while Ulster's form has been good, Ospreys have lost their last 13 fixtures in all competitions.

"They haven't had the kind of season they would like but, like us, they have had a break now so will come back rested mentally and physically," said Shanahan.

"We just want to keep playing our brand of rugby - we have a good attacking game and at the same time we've had a good kicking game - we have won a lot of balls off our own contestable kicks.

"There's meant to be a bit of a storm this weekend so we may have to adjust our gameplan.

"The fly-half and scrum-half are the ones who have to manage it and make sure we play in the right areas of the pitch so we are not making the forwards do too much work."

Every match from here 'a must-win' - O'Sullivan

With the Six Nations taking centre stage during February and March, prop Eric O'Sullivan believes this is "a great time of the year for those who are on the edges of the team [at Ulster] to put their hands up for selection".

"We want to make it as difficult as possible for the guys coming back in to win their positions back," said O'Sullivan.

"This is a very exciting part of the year and we have to view every match from here on in as 'must-win'.

Eric O'Sullivan hopes to be handed a chance to impress against struggling Ospreys

"Last week we had some really tough training days to blow the cobwebs off after not having a game for a few weeks but this week we've had a real focus to our training, focusing on Ospreys and how we want to go about playing them.

"Last week was about getting physically right, this week it's been about getting our gameplan ready.

"Ospreys have struggled this season but you have to respect them as they have a lot of talented individuals.

"It's important we get them under pressure early and don't give them a chance to grow into the game."