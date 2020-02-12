Nick Grigg: Scotland centre signs two-year Glasgow Warriors deal

Nick Grigg praised the "special environment" at Glasgow Warriors

Scotland centre Nick Grigg has agreed a two-year contract extension at Glasgow Warriors, saying "it was an easy enough decision to stay".

The New Zealand-born 27-year-old made his club debut in March 2016 after a spell with Stirling County.

He has gone on to score 16 tries in 66 appearances for the Pro14 side.

"It has been an amazing journey so far," he told the Warriors' website. "I just want to play as well as I can for this club."

Capped nine times, Grigg was not selected for last year's World Cup and is not in the current Six Nations squad.

"Nick is a powerful ball carrier and an aggressive defender," said Danny Wilson, who will take over as Warriors head coach at the end of the season.

"He has contributed a lot over the last four years and we're delighted he's going to continue his career in Glasgow."