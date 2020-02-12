Michael Fatialofa: Saracens to donate to Worcester forward's spinal injury recovery

Michael Fatialofa joined Worcester Warriors in the summer of 2018
Michael Fatialofa's spinal cord injury has been described as "life-changing"

Saracens are to donate £1,000 for every try they score on Saturday to support Worcester's Michael Fatialofa in his recovery from a serious spinal injury.

Fatialofa was hurt in a Premiership loss to Saracens on 4 January and has moved to a spinal rehabilitation unit after spending a month in hospital.

Fans at Saracens' game with Sale will be able to donate around the ground.

The Rugby Players' Association has launched a crowdfunding page to raise money to help Fatialofa and his family.

The fund for the 27-year-old forward has raised more than £32,000, including donations from Harlequins' head of rugby Paul Gustard and Saracens players Jamie George, Will Skelton and Duncan Taylor.

For the remainder of Saracens' home matches this season, £1,000 per try will be divided equally between their charity partner Duchenne UK, the Saracens Sport Foundation and the Saracens High School.

