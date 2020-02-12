Paul Lasike: Harlequins centre signs contract extension with Premiership club

Paul Lasike has scored two tries in eight appearances this season

Harlequins centre Paul Lasike has signed a contract extension.

The 29-year-old United States international is in his second season with the Premiership club after joining from Utah Warriors in 2018.

Lasike previously played in the NFL with the Chicago Bears before returning to rugby union.

"He is a very popular member of the squad and he has the respect of everyone at the club," Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard said.

"Rugby, at its very crux, is a simple game requiring physical dominance and there are very few people in world rugby that can cause as much destruction as Paul when he carries the ball."

The length of Lasike's new deal with Quins has not been disclosed.