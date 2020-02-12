Cai Evans: Ospreys fly-half Evans signs new two-year contract

Cai Evans is the son of former Wales wing Ieuan Evans

Fly-half Cai Evans has signed a new two-year contract with Ospreys.

The Wales Under-20s international has started 14 games this season, playing out of position at full-back due to World Cup call-ups and injuries.

Evans, 20, made his Ospreys debut in 2017, having graduated from the region's academy and played for Bridgend in the Welsh Premiership.

"I am learning so much about the game and this is the place where I want to continue to do that," said Evans.

"The Ospreys saw the potential in what I had to offer and since I have been here I have seen a real progression in my game and, looking ahead, I feel I can really continue along that path.

"The number of injuries we have sustained has been well documented and everybody knows that's unfortunate, and part of the game.

"But having the opportunity to play full-back as many times I have had this season gives me more and more of a chance to play and learn."