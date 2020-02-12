Tyrese Johnson-Fisher: Bristol Bears winger leaves to pursue career outside rugby

Tyrese Johnson-Fisher made one appearance for the club in the Premiership Rugby Shield in October
Bristol Bears winger Tyrese Johnson-Fisher will leave the Premiership side with immediate effect.

The 20-year-old joined the club in the summer on a one-year contract.

He has not made a Premiership or European appearance during his time with the Bears and will now pursue a career outside of professional rugby.

"We support Tyrese's decision to develop his career away from the sport and thank him for his efforts," director of rugby Pat Lam said.

