Tyrese Johnson-Fisher: Bristol Bears winger leaves to pursue career outside rugby
Bristol Bears winger Tyrese Johnson-Fisher will leave the Premiership side with immediate effect.
The 20-year-old joined the club in the summer on a one-year contract.
He has not made a Premiership or European appearance during his time with the Bears and will now pursue a career outside of professional rugby.
"We support Tyrese's decision to develop his career away from the sport and thank him for his efforts," director of rugby Pat Lam said.