Dan McFarland: Ulster 'back with a spring in our step' says coach

Billy Burns and Stuart McCloskey have both been released from Ireland camp for Ulster's trip to Ospreys

Pro14: Ospreys v Ulster Date: Saturday, 15 February Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and online, match report on BBC Sport website

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says his side will "return with a spring in our step" against Ospreys on Saturday after a four-week break from action.

Ulster, second in Conference A, will have Ireland squad members Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O'Toole and Jack McGrath available for the Pro14 game.

"It's great to have them back. A couple of them will come back into the team, maybe a couple won't," said McFarland.

"After 13 attritional weeks the break was definitely needed," he added.

With seven wins from 10 outings in the Pro14, Ulster trail Leinster by 14 points, plus they have a Champions Cup quarter-final to look forward to in April, having made the last eight of Europe's premier club competition for the second year in succession.

"We've come back with a spring in our step and we are going to take this period to really go after it. It's the nature of professional sport that the guys can switch on and get things going," explained the Ulster head coach.

"The guys who have been with Ireland have trained really hard and at the moment they haven't had a chance, but we will give them a chance to show what they can do for us against the Ospreys.

"They are full of beans being back here. They like being in the Ireland camp but they like coming back here with their mates in Ulster and it is a good atmosphere when they return."

Struggling Ospreys

In contrast to their opponents, Ospreys lie bottom of Conference A, five points adrift of Italian side Zebre, after a hugely disappointing first half of their campaign.

McFarland is wary of the threat posed by the Welsh side however, saying "they have some real talent" throughout their side.

"It is hard when things start going against you and it can be difficult to break out of that.

"They've had a three-week break now and I have no doubt that they will have pulled together as a squad and they will be looking to put in some big performances.

Ulster beat Ospreys 38-14 in their opening Pro14 game of the season

"Going to Swansea, in what will be terrible conditions, is going to be a tough ask.

"This week we've had snow, we've had wind and we've had rain. It was freezing but we were out there for a good session, and credit to the lads, they really stuck in there and we'll need a bit of skill in very, very tricky conditions.

"You need to get done what you need to get done. That's our attitude, in actual fact we relish that little bit of hardship and it is nice coming in for a hot lunch after you have worked hard in the morning."

'We need to keep on winning'

After their month's break Ulster find themselves well in the mix on two fronts, with an exciting few months ahead.

"We wanted to get out of our pool in Europe and we won five games out of six, which is a big achievement," enthused McFarland.

"We would have liked to have had a home quarter-final, but we probably weren't good enough for that and that's the bottom line. We'll take a visit to Toulouse and the mammoth task that it is, and we will relish it.

"In the Pro14 we're under no illusions that Leinster are a chunk ahead of us and they will have to slip up if we are to have any chance of catching them.

"At the same time, the Cheetahs have been spending the Six Nations period sticking bonus-point wins on the Kings every week and they are catching up.

"Glasgow are looking like they are hitting some form after the World Cup, so there is no room for error in our competition. There are some good teams in there and we need to keep winning games."