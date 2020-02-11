Could Ulster's promising season end with long-awaited silverware?

Dan McFarland is in his second season as head coach of Ulster

With Ulster performing strongly in both the European Champions Cup and the Pro14 this season could supporters of the Irish province dare to dream of an end to their 14-year trophy drought?

Ulster lie second in Pro14 Conference A midway through the campaign thanks to seven wins from 10 matches, but still trail Leinster by 11 points.

Things are ticking along nicely in Europe too with Dan McFarland's side winning five of their six pool matches to qualify for the quarter-finals for the second year in a row and book a quarter-final away to French champions Toulouse on 5 April.

Meanwhile Ulster have continued to make their Kingspan Stadium home their fortress by extending their unbeaten run in both competitions at Ravenhill to 16 months.

Since winning the Celtic League in 2006 Ulster's pursuit of subsequent silverware has been a story of so near yet so far - a couple of near misses, not a few hard luck stories, with the occasional underachievement thrown in.

Last year they fell to a semi-final thumping by Glasgow in the Pro14 semi-finals but the side's current form indicates that there may be cause for optimism that they can go further this time round and even reach their first final since 2013, when they lost 24-18 to Leinster.

Leinster had also proved the northern province's nemesis in the 2012 Heineken Cup final and inflicted further heartache on their neighbours in European competition last season, edging a pulsating quarter-final encounter 21-18 in Dublin.

With home advantage traditionally all-important in the knockout stages, Toulouse will represent formidable opposition in the last eight this time round, although McFarland has come out on top against the French giants on their own patch before - as part of the Connacht coaching team which masterminded a 16-14 win in France in December 2013.

Recent results would prove that Toulouse are at least fallible - the defence of their domestic title sees them lie sixth in the table with seven victories from 14 games.

As Ulster prepare to return to action against Ospreys on Saturday after a four-week break, we asked BBC Sport NI analysts Tony McWhirter and Ian Humphreys for their thoughts on Ulster's prospects for the remainder of the campaign.

'Europe maybe offers best chance'

Former Ulster fly-half Ian Humphreys: "I definitely think there is a chance for Ulster to pick up silverware this season, with their best opportunity perhaps in the European Cup because of the nature of those one-off games.

"We saw against Leinster in the quarter-final at the Aviva last year that they are capable of beating any team on their day - they were just a bit unfortunate in the end.

"A lot of the promising young players have another year of experience under their belt and Dan is now in his second year - if they can stay second in the Pro14 that would mean a home quarter-final and an away semi-final, where anything can happen.

"Momentum has been building and I certainly think this year offers the best chance Ulster have had of getting that monkey off their back in terms of winning a trophy.

"The injury situation is not too bad compared to previous seasons, everyone is in form and they have good strength in depth.

"Keeping the two first-choice half-backs, Billy Burns and John Cooney, fit is vital as they are crucial to the whole operation, while the front row is also very important."

Ian Humphreys believes keeping Billy Burns and John Cooney firing is key to Ulster's prospects this season

Ex-Ulster back row Tony McWhirter: "I don't think Ulster's season could have panned out much better so far and they will be delighted to have qualified in Europe with a reasonable chance in the quarter-finals.

"Toulouse have so many players involved in the France squad, while Ulster have slightly fewer with Ireland so they may go into the game fresher.

"Had Ulster been more savvy and streetwise in Clermont they could have won, topped the group and secured a home semi-final but they will have learned from that.

"Toulouse have been a bit hit and miss this campaign but have improved since they got their players back from the World Cup and have impressed in Europe, They are a fantastic side to watch and play some scintillating rugby.

Leinster still 'miles ahead'

"Leinster are still miles ahead in terms of the strength of their squad and the style of rugby they play - they are probably still far and away the best team in Europe, never mind the Pro14 so they will be hard to topple.

"The gap between Leinster and Ulster has closed since last season but it is still substantial. Leo Cullen has a bounty of riches at his disposal and he is able to rest players and pick specific teams for specific matches.

"Edinburgh, Scarlets and Munster are all in the mix at the top of Pro14 Conference B but a potential away semi-final against any of those is eminently winnable for Ulster with nothing to lose in knockout rugby.

"Reaching the final is probably the best they can hope for but that would represent progress, an improvement on last season."