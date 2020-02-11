Dragons back Ross Moriarty & Cory Hill in WRU pay appeals

Ross Moriarty joined Dragons from Gloucester for the 2018-19 season on a two-year contract

Director of rugby Dean Ryan says the Dragons will support the case of Wales forwards Ross Moriarty and Cory Hill to get better offers for next season.

Flanker Moriarty and lock Hill will be out of contract at Rodney Parade at the end of the current campaign.

Pay scales for national squad players based in Wales are being decided by a central Welsh Rugby Union [WRU] panel and the duo feel undervalued.

"Both are in appeals for their valuations from the WRU," said Ryan.

"Both players have been disappointed with their valuations and we're fully supportive."

The WRU will decide the pay offers of Welsh-based current internationals - from a group of 38 players including Hill and Moriarty - for the 2020-21 season and pay 80% of their wages, with the regions contributing 20%.

This means that Hill, who has been linked with Cardiff Blues, and Moriarty, reportedly wanted by the Ospreys, would not earn more from a move within Wales.

Neither Hill or Moriarty has reached the 60-cap mark needed to be selected for Wales after moving from an English club.

"We can't impact on the salaries they're paid, that's a WRU negotiation," Ryan told BBC Sport Wales.

Dragons forwards Leon Brown and Cory Hill line up for Wales before facing Tonga in 2018

"We can only wait and hope those settlements are made and that they commit long-term to the Dragons."

Ryan hopes Dragons prop Leon Brown will get a starting place for Wales in their next Six Nations game against France on 22 February.

Brown, 23, came off the bench in the 24-14 loss to Ireland in Dublin last Saturday.

"Both Ross and Leon made huge impacts off the bench," Ryan said.

"The two scrums when he came on, Wales were under huge pressure.

"Leon's ability to stabilise the scrum in the last 20 minutes was the difference between maintaining a competitive challenge or the game running away from them.

Ryan added that he expects flanker Taine Basham will be released to face Benetton on Saturday, 15 February after his call-up to the Wales squad following Josh Navidi's injury.