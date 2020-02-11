Wasps: Dai Young steps down for an interim period, replaced by Lee Blackett

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young is to step back from first-team duties for an interim period, say the Coventry-based Premiership club.

Lee Blackett, 37, who is part of his backroom team, will step up to become interim head coach.

Wasps are currently ninth in the Premiership table after nine games.

Former dual code Wales international Young, 52, has been Wasps boss since their High Wycombe days, having been appointed in 2011.

Blackett has been with Wasps since arriving from Rotherham Titans as backs coach in 2015.

More to follow.