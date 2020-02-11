Six Nations 2020: France wing Vincent Rattez out of tournament with broken leg

From the section

Vincent Rattez was helped off at Stade de France

Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Five, plus the BBC Sport website & app

France will be without wing Vincent Rattez for their Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 22 February.

The 27-year-old suffered a broken fibula as France beat Italy 35-22 to go top of the table on Sunday. He will miss the rest of the tournament.

The La Rochelle player came off in the closing moments at Stade de France, leaving France with 14 men.

Rattez later confirmed the fracture via social media.

