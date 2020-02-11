Rob Webber: Sale Sharks and England hooker to retire at end of season

Rob Webber was capped 16 times by England and made his Test debut in 2012

Sale Sharks and England hooker Rob Webber has confirmed he will retire from professional rugby union at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old will call time on a 16-year career in which he also played for Leeds Tykes, Wasps and Bath.

Webber, who was capped 16 times by England, intends to pursue other opportunities within the game.

"I feel very lucky to have played with and against some of the world's best players," he said.