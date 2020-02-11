Glasgow Warriors: Argentina prop Enrique Pieretto agrees move from Exeter Chiefs

Argentina international Enrique Pieretto will join Glasgow Warriors this summer

Argentina prop Enrique Pieretto says his move to Glasgow Warriors can help him "improve and grow as a player".

The 25-year-old tighthead has signed a two-year deal to join the Scotstoun side from Exeter Chiefs next season.

Pieretto, capped 24 times, is incoming head coach Danny Wilson's second new recruit after Richie Gray agreed to return to the club from Toulouse.

"It's a good opportunity, I'm extremely grateful," said Pieretto. "I can learn a lot from the coaches and players.

"I spoke to Danny and he told me his plans for the future. I'm excited about his vision."

Pieretto moved to the English Premiership side in November from Argentina's Super Rugby franchise Jaguares.

He was part of his country's World Cup squad last year, featuring in the group win over the USA, as well as turning out for Barbarians against Fiji at Twickenhem.

Wilson described Pieretto as an "abrasive and aggressive scrummager" who will bolster the club's front-row options next season.

His signing was confirmed the day after the club completed a short-term deal for fellow Argentina prop Gaston Cortes from Leicester, with Charlie Capps moving the other way.