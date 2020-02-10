Charlie Capps: Leicester Tigers sign prop from Glasgow on short-term deal

From the section

Charlie Capps spent three seasons at Yorkshire Carnegie

Leicester Tigers have signed prop Charlie Capps on a short-term deal from Glasgow Warriors with fellow prop Gaston Cortes moving the other way.

Capps, 22, began his career with Yorkshire Carnegie before signing for French side Stade Nicois in the third tier of French rugby.

Their links with Scottish Rugby Union then helped him join Glasgow.

Cortes, 34, was at Bristol Bears for six seasons before moving to Welford Road ahead of last season.

Leicester return to the Premiership this weekend at home to Wasps, lying 11th in the table.

Glasgow, fourth in the Pro14 Conference A, entertain Italian side Zebre on Friday.