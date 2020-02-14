Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Bath

Zach Mercer won the last of his two England caps in November 2018

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 15 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

Worcester's South Africa scrum-half Francois Hougaard returns from a foot injury, with six changes to the side that lost to Wasps last time out.

Ted Hill, Cornell du Preez and Duncan Weir are back from Six Nations duty while Nick David makes his league bow.

Bath number eight Zach Mercer starts after four months out while Tom Dunn and Taulupe Faletau play after being released by their international sides.

Stuart Hooper makes seven changes, with Josh Matavesi making his first start.

Bath are seventh in the Premiership, one place and three points above Worcester.

Worcester: Pennell; Van Breda, Lawrence, Venter, David; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Moulds (capt), Schonert, Brelser, Kitchener, Hill, Mama, Du Preez

Replacements: Taufete'e, Bower, Palframan, Kitchener, Lewis, Heaney, Lance, Mills

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Willison, Matavesi, McConnochie; Priestland, Chudley; Obano, Dunn, Judge, McNally, Stooke, Ellis, Louw (capt), Mercer

Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Nixon, Williams, Faletau, Cook, Burns, Wright

Referee: Christophe Ridley