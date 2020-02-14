Premiership: Saracens v Sale Sharks

Sale and Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final
Sale ran in four tries to beat Saracens 28-7 in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 15 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: BBC Radio London commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Saracens and Sale meet for the second time in the space of eight days as they face each other in the Premiership.

Sarries were on the wrong end of the scoreline in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final and make nine changes with skipper Brad Barritt returning.

Sale, who are looking for a third straight Premiership win, keep faith with the majority of the starting line-up from the cup win.

Former Saracen Chris Ashton and Byron McGuigan return on the wings.

Saracens: Goode; Segun, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Lewington; Manu Vunipola, Whiteley; Carre, Woolstencroft, Koch, Kpoku, Hunter-Hill, Isiekwe, Clark, Wray.

Replacements: Singleton, Barrington, Ibuanokpe, Christie, Reffell, Spencer, Taylor, Crossdale.

Sale: Hammersley; Ashton, S James, Van Rensburg, McGuigan; R du Preez, Cliff; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, J-L du Preez, Ross (capt), B Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Cooper-Woolley, Phillips, Wilson, Warr, L James, Solomona.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).

