Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Wasps

Leicester back row Hanro Liebenberg has been out since early November through injury

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 15 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio Leicester and BBC Coventry & Warwickshire commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Leicester back row Hanro Liebenberg returns from injury to face Wasps in a Midlands derby at Welford Road.

Jonah Holmes is also included on the wing for Tigers having been released from Six Nations duty with Wales.

Wasps include fly-half Jacob Umaga, who has been training with England, while Marcus Watson returns from an Achilles injury to start at full-back.

Thibaud Flament comes into the second row and Tommy Taylor at hooker as James Gaskell and Tom Cruse miss out.

Lee Blackett takes charge of the visitors for the first time since director of rugby Dai Young's decision to step back from first-team duties.

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy told BBC Radio Leicester:

"The guys in this group do not want to be in the position we are and we believe that we're stronger than our league position indicates.

"There's a long way to go in the league and we want to start turning our form and climbing the table.

"There's 10 points between 11th and fifth, which is a couple of wins, so it's in everyone's control.

"The league is very competitive and teams can easily turn each other over week after week. We can only control what we can control."

Wasps back row Brad Shields told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"We're pretty confident and believe in the way we've been trying to play.

"In the last few games, we've been pretty inconsistent and played well in patches but conceded some soft tries. That's the story of our season at the moment.

"We have to make the right decisions on the field and do our roles. If we can do that, rugby's a pretty simple game.

"Leicester are a quality side and if we turn up with the mentality that they're struggling at the bottom of the table, we'll get turned over."

Leicester: Veainu; Holmes, Taute, Eastmond, Hughes; Hardwick, White; Bateman, Youngs (capt), Cole, Lavanini, Spencer, Liebenberg, Taufua, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Leatigaga, Heyes, Wells, Reffell, Simmons, Reid, Worth.

Wasps: Watson; Kibirige, Le Bourgeois, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Robson (co-capt); McIntyre, Taylor, Brookes, Rowlands, Flament, J Willis, Young (co-capt), Carr.

Replacements: Oghre, Zhvania, Alo, Shields, Vailanu, Wolstenholme, Searle, Spink.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).