Premiership: Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 14 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

Gloucester make four changes to the side which was beaten by Bristol on 25 January, as fly-half Danny Cipriani returns for the Cherry and Whites.

Matt Banahan comes in at full-back, Billy Twelvetrees starts at centre and Gerbrandt Grobler is named in the pack.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg returns at full-back for Exeter, who also have Nic White back at scrum-half.

Harry Williams starts at prop after being released from England's Six Nations training camp.

Premiership leaders Chiefs saw their four-match winning run in the league come to an end last time out as Rob Baxter's side lost at home against Sale.

Gloucester go into the 10th round of Premiership fixtures fourth in the table, seven points behind the Devon outfit.

Gloucester: Banahan; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Twelvetrees, Marshall; Cipriani, Simpson; Rapava-Ruskin, Marais, Balmain, Grobler, Mostert (capt), Ackermann, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Gleave, Hohneck, Knight, Slater, Clarke, Polledri, Braley, Atkinson.

Exeter: Hogg; O'Flaherty, Whitten, S Hill, Woodburn; Steenson (capt), White; Moon, Taione, Williams, Kirsten, J Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, Simmonds.

Replacements: Poole, Keast, Pieretto, Dennis, S Skinner, Maunder, H Skinner, Dollman.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.