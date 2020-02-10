Jonny Gray: Scotland lock out of rest of Six Nations campaign

Jonny Gray won his 52nd Scotland cap against England

Jonny Gray has been ruled out of the remainder of Scotland's Six Nations campaign because of injury.

The Glasgow Warriors lock forward, 25, has featured in both of Scotland's bonus-point defeats in the tournament.

Gray will join Exeter Chiefs next season after eight years with his first professional club.

Scotland visit Italy on 22 February before a home Test against France on 8 March and then finishing away to Wales on 14 March.

Gregor Townsend's side have two points while the Italians are yet to register a point.

Italy lost 35-22 in France on Sunday after a 42-0 loss in Wales.