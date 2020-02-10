Women's Six Nations: England beat Scotland in awful conditions at Murrayfield

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v England Scotland (0) 0 England (22) 53 Tries: Bern, Breach, Dow 2, Scott 2, Hunter, MacDonald Pens: Scarratt Cons: Scarratt 5

Champions England beat Scotland in freezing conditions to go top of the Women's Six Nations standings.

The match was switched to Murrayfield on Monday because of Storm Ciara but conditions were still difficult as snow left players struggling to keep warm.

Sarah Bern, Jess Breach and Abbie Dow, who sprinted 50 metres for a superb try, put England 22-0 up at half-time.

Emily Scott (two), Dow, Sarah Hunter and Claudia MacDonald scored in the second half despite heavy snow.

The match was scheduled to take place in Glasgow but because of the extreme weather on Sunday was moved to Edinburgh on Monday, where it was played behind closed doors at the national stadium.

England have never lost a Women's Six Nations match to Scotland and last season scored 12 tries as they won 80-0.

They did not quite match that this year but that was mostly because of the freezing weather conditions which made handling very difficult and left players huddling together as conditions worsened.

More soon.