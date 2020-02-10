Rob Harley: New two-year contract for Glasgow Warriors stalwart

Of Rob Harley 227 games for Glasgow Warriors, 50 have been in European competition

Rob Harley, who holds the record for Glasgow Warriors' appearances, has signed a new two-year contract extension.

The 29-year-old flanker is the only man to have played in more than 200 games for the Scotstoun club.

Capped 21 times for Scotland, Harley made his Warriors debut in the opening match of the 2010-11 season.

"I don't have a target, I just want to play as many games as I can for Glasgow," he said.

"The focus is still very much on this year, but I spoke to Danny Wilson a bit before re-signing about his plans for next year. Keeping the focus on this season is first and foremost for us right now though."

Harley, who can also operate in the second row, has run in 11 tries for Glasgow, including the opening score of the 2015 Pro12 final victory over Munster.

His one international try came on his debut against Samoa in 2012.

Wilson, who takes over as head coach in the summer, said: "Rob has been with the club a long time and we're really pleased that he has decided to stay. He has so much experience, having made 227 appearances and he'll be a real asset for us over the next couple of years."