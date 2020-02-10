Gregor Townsend disappointed by Finn Russell comments

Gregor Townsend (right) is "disappointed" not to be coaching Finn Russell

Gregor Townsend says Finn Russell's media comments show he is not yet willing to "align himself" to Scotland's standards.

Russell, who has missed the first two Six Nations matches, told the Sunday Times he "doesn't have a personal relationship" with the head coach.

Townsend was expecting to meet with the player before the next match against Italy on 22 February.

However, he still hopes Russell, 27, will play for him again.

"If he comes back, is willing to agree to what we are currently living by in terms of standards then of course he can play a part in the future," Townsend told BBC Scotland.

"Any player that comes into our group has to adhere and commit to the agreed set of behaviours that the group are currently living by and have done for the last three weeks."

Russell was told he would not feature in the tournament opener against Ireland after "breaching team protocol" during a drinking session at the team hotel.

Townsend then informed the fly-half the squad would remain unchanged for Saturday's loss to England but that his last communication with the Racing 92 player had been a "really positive one".

"I included in my message that if we can have a similar conversation after the England game, that would be something I'd look forward to," Townsend explained.

"Things look like they've changed with what he's said in the media.

"It doesn't look like there will be any change to align himself to the agreed standards of behaviours that this group are currently living by.

"It will be disappointing for supporters, but ultimately what we believe will lead to our success is a team that is together, that can play to their potential. We have also some really good players that are showing now that when they get the opportunity, they can play very well at Test level.

"You're disappointed if a player chooses not to be in the camp that you've enjoyed coaching in the past. I'm just disappointed that I'm not coaching Finn. I've coached him for over seven years and he's been very coachable, he's been great to work with.

"It's been great to see how he's evolved. He's made the most of that potential."

Russell said in his newspaper interview that the approach from coaches "hasn't been working" for him or the team.

But Townsend, who also coached the player at Glasgow Warriors, countered: "If that was his views or the views from the person that wrote the article, they don't ring true with what I've experienced with this group of players and with coaching Finn for seven, eight years.

"It was disappointing to read the article, just the timing of it with some of the issues within it, especially as we were hoping we'd be able to sit down and have a further conversation."