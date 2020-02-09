France 35-22 Italy: Les Bleus remain unbeaten after bonus-point win against Italy

Wing Teddy Thomas (centre) scored France's first try

2020 Six Nations: France v Italy France: (23) 35 Tries: Thomas, Ollivon, Alldritt, Ntamack, Serin Cons: Ntamack, Jalibert Pens: Ntamack 2 Italy: (10) 22 Tries: Minozzi, Zani, Bellini Cons: Allan 2 Pens: Allan

France remain unbeaten in the Six Nations after a bonus-point win despite a lacklustre second half against Italy.

The hosts started strongly with tries from Teddy Thomas and Charles Ollivon before Italy's Matteo Minozzi scored.

A Tommaso Allan penalty cut France's lead to three, but Gregory Alldritt went over just before the break.

Romain Ntamack's try sealed the bonus point, before Italy's Federico Zani scored and France's Baptiste Serin finished off an individual effort.

Mattia Bellini added a consolation score for Italy, but France held on for a victory which sees them move to the top of the table.

More to follow.

LINE-UPS

France: Bouthier; Thomas, Vincent, Fickou, Rattez; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Haouas, Le Roux, Willemse, Cros, Ollivon (c), Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Poirot, Bamba, Taofifenua, Palu, Woki, Serin, Jalibert.

Italy: Hayward; Bellini, Morisi, Canna, Minozzi; Allan, Braley; Lovotti, Bigi (c), Zilocchi, Zanni, Cannone, Polledri, Negri, Steyn.

Replacements: Zani, Fischetti, Riccioni, Budd, Ruzza, Licata, Palazzani, Bisegni.