Ellis Genge: England prop describes critics as 'sausages' after Six Nations win

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We shut up the critics' says try-scorer Genge

"A lot of sausages just say what comes into their head."

That was how England prop Ellis Genge described his side's critics after coming off the bench to score the winning try in the 13-6 victory over Scotland.

England received criticism after their opening Six Nations defeat by France, but Genge said "I hope we have shut them up" after the win at Murrayfield.

"We had a bump in the road last week and people were saying we were not good enough," the 24-year-old told BBC Sport.

"What are they on about? We go away and win in Scotland in the rain and they are full of praise again.

"It's just the way it is. Some of the fans in rugby aren't great, and you just have to cope with that, but my beer tastes lovely."

Genge powered over from close range as England claimed the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2017, and the Leicester forward said there was "more to come" from the World Cup finalists.

Media playback is not supported on this device England's Genge powers over to score crucial try

Asked about his emotion at scoring the crucial try, Genge said: "I don't know, I can't remember.

"It was 20 minutes ago and it was all a bit of a blur, it happens quite quick. We played well and luckily I was the one that picked it up.

"Quite a few of the boys are getting drug-tested so it's quite quiet in the changing room at the moment."

As Genge left his post-match interview with the BBC's Sonja McLaughlan, and was replaced by England head coach Eddie Jones, he joked "oh you want to speak to our coach now?

"Everyone wanted him sacked last week but he is still here."