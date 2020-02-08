WRU National League results
-
Welsh Rugby
7-8 FEBRUARY, 2020
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Llantwit Fardre 11 - 17 Aberdare
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Abergele 7 - 18 Mold
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abercarn 31 - 7 Machen
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Llantwit Major 26 - 15 Treherbert
Cefn Coed 18 - 10 Gwernyfed