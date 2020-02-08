WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

7-8 FEBRUARY, 2020

Also see details from the Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Specsavers National Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Llantwit Fardre 11 - 17 Aberdare

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Abergele 7 - 18 Mold

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abercarn 31 - 7 Machen

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Llantwit Major 26 - 15 Treherbert

Cefn Coed 18 - 10 Gwernyfed

