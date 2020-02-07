Six Nations 2020: Ireland ready for Wales and Storm Ciara, says John Fogarty

Wales' last Six Nations defeat came in Dublin in 2018 when Jacob Stockdale's two tries helped Ireland win 37-27

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Ulster and online; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty insists Andy Farrell's side are prepared for the double onslaught of Wales and Storm Ciara.

Saturday's Six Nations match against the Grand Slam champions in Dublin is forecast to be played in heavy rain and gusty conditions.

"We've put some scenarios in during the week so that we're adaptable tomorrow," said Fogarty.

"We've had a good week and we feel we are ready for Storm Ciara and Wales."

He added: "The team leaders and Faz [Farrell] will make some decisions around how we'll start the game and so on."

Wales aim for ninth straight Six Nations wins

Farrell's reign as head coach began in unconvincing fashion with a nervy opening-weekend win over Scotland, played in a Dublin atmosphere which new captain Johnny Sexton described as "flat".

On the face of it, the Irish will need will need to produce a vastly improved performance against an in-form Welsh side who have won eight successive games in this competition.

Fogarty is enthusiastic about the potential in Ireland's squad but also warned fans that improvement will be a gradual process.

"We've had a number of weeks prep for Scotland, we've another week in us now. There's plenty more to come," said 42-year-old Fogarty, appointed to the scrum role after Greg Feek's departure following the World Cup.

"There have been huge positives out of last week, the win has really been important.

"As a coaching group, as a whole group, we're unbelievably excited about where we can go with the team, but we'll do it step by step and tomorrow is another step for us."

Wales cross the Irish Sea having not lost a Six Nations match since a 37-27 defeat in Dublin two years ago.

Rob Herring says Ireland must aim to make a fast start on Saturday

It's up to Ireland to ignite crowd - Herring

Fogarty believes both teams will be hoping the storm doesn't arrive from the Atlantic for match time.

"I don't think either team will want to see a storm come in and take away from the occasion. We'll see what arrives tomorrow and hopefully it won't be Storm Ciara."

Following skipper Sexton's comments about last week's low-key atmosphere, Ireland hooker Rob Herring feels it is up to the team to ignite passion on the terraces and believes a fast start could be the key.

"In terms of the crowd, we've got to have big moments in the game and get the crowd up for it and get them behind us," he said.

"The way the game started last week, Scotland were probably in the ascendancy for the first five or six minutes, so hopefully we can flip that around this week and get the atmosphere going."