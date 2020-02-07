Scotland Women v England Women: Simon Middleton names new front row for the Red Roses' trip to Glasgow

England beat France 19-13 in their Six Nations opener last weekend

Women's Six Nations Championship: Scotland v England Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 9 February Kick-off: 12:10 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; watch on BBC Alba; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

England head coach Simon Middleton has named a new front row in his starting XV as the Red Roses continue their Grand Slam defence in Scotland.

Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies and Sarah Bern start as Middleton makes five changes, testing the strength in depth of his squad.

Amber Reed comes in at centre, with Zoe Harrison moving to fly-half to replace centurion Katy Daley-McLean.

Emily Scott starts at 15 and scrum-half Claudia MacDonald is on the bench.

England are favourites to win the Grand Slam after beating France 19-13 in a gripping opener on Sunday.

The Red Roses were dominated in the scrum by France, which could explain Middleton's decision to change his front row.

"Scotland have a lot of quality with a number of their players playing in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. We know they'll present a strong, physical test and it's vital we match them in every department," the England coach said.

The inclusion of MacDonald, who switched from netball to rugby five years ago, means Harlequins' Leanne Riley drops out of the matchday 23.

"We're really looking forward to the game in Glasgow on the back of a strong opening weekend for us," Middleton said.

"Our strength in depth means we've had players patiently waiting in the wings for an opportunity and we've freshened up the squad and starting XV."

England team

England: Scott; Dow, Scarratt, Reed, Breach; Harrison, Hunt; Cornborough, Davies, Bern, Cleall, Aldcroft, Beckett, Fleetwood, Hunter.

Replacements: Cokayne, Botterman, Brown, Millar-Mills, Harper, MacDonald, Daley-McLean, McKenna.