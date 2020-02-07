Worcester Warriors: Melani Nanai to miss rest of season with shoulder injury
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Worcester Warriors winger Melani Nanai has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury.
The 26-year-old Samoan, who suffered the injury in December, has had an operation to repair a torn muscle and remove a piece of floating bone.
Fellow winger Tom Howe could also be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a calf muscle injury.
Howe suffered in the blow in the home defeat by Wasps on 25 January.
The 24-year-old signed a two-year contract extension after that game, tying him to Sixways until 2022.
Warriors, currently eighth in the Premiership, are in the middle of a three-week gap without a fixture before they host Bath on 15 February.