Women's Six Nations: Eimear Considine returns for Wales encounter

Eimear Considine was Player of the Match in November's Test between Ireland and Wales

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin Date: Sunday, 9 February Kick-off:13:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, report on BBC Sport website

Head coach Adam Griggs has made three changes for Ireland's second Women's Six Nations game against Wales at Donnybrook.

Eimear Considine returns from injury and comes in at full-back, with Lauren Delaney shifting across to wing in place of Aoife Doyle.

Fly-half Ellen Murphy misses out with a calf injury and is replaced by Claire Keohane, who will make her first start.

Judy Bobbett replaces Nichola Fryday at lock to make her Six Nations debut.

Ireland began their Six Nations campaign with a narrow win over Scotland, but Griggs will be boosted by the return of full-back Considine, who was Player of the Match when Wales edged out Ireland in November's Test match.

Beibhinn Parsons, who scored the decisive try in the opener, will again start on the wing with Delany shuffling across the back three to accommodate Considine.

Michelle Claffey and Sene Naoupu retain their starting berths at centre, with Keohane named at fly-half outside Ulster scrum-half Kathryn Dane.

The front row is unchanged after Cliodhna Moloney was passed fit following a head injury assessment, and the Wasps hooker will be joined by props Lindsay Peat and Linda Djougang.

Bobbett comes straight into Griggs' starting team in the second row to make her tournament bow, alongside the retained Aoife McDermott.

Ciara Griffin will captain the side at flanker, with Edel McMahon packing down on the other side of the scrum and Anna Caplice will complete the side at number eight.

'What a score!' Parsons interception seals Ireland win

While Ireland triumphed in their opening game at Donnybrook, Wales lost 19-15 in Cardiff and will be looking for an immediate response.

Wales scored a last-second try to beat Ireland in the November Test at Donnybrook, and Griggs says the hosts will have to be wary to avoid a similar result.

"It was great to start the campaign with a win," said Griggs.

"We started the game against Scotland well, but we have areas to work on for this weekend.

"Wales are a familiar side, we played them in November, and we lost to them in the final minutes of that game.

"We know how strong they are and where the threats are. I've no doubt Wales will be looking for a result on Sunday. If we get the small things right, I am confident we will have a successful outcome."

Ireland: Considine, Delany, Naoupu, Claffey, Parsons, Keohane, Dane; Peat, Moloney, Djougang, McDermott, Bobbett, Griffin (capt), McMahon, Caplice.

Replacements: Dabanovich O'Mahont, Feely, O'Hora, Cooney, Wall, Cronin, Muldoon, Doyle.

Wales: Powell, Joyce, H Jones, Lake, Neumann, Wilkins, Bevan; Pyrs, K Jones, Hale, John, Crabb, Butchers, Johnes, Lillicrap (capt).

Replacements: Kelly, Hope, R Lewis, Evans, Callender, B Lewis, F Lewis, Randall.