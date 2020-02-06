Kieran Treadwell: Ulster forward has citing complaint dismissed

Treadwell had been cited for a tackle on Bath's Tom Ellis

Ulster forward Kieran Treadwell has had a citing complaint against him dismissed following an independent hearing in London.

The second row received the citing for an incident during the province's European Cup win over Bath last month.

Match citing commisioner Stefano Marrama believed he had tackled Tom Ellis dangerously in the match at the Kingspan Stadium.

Dan McFarland's men won the game on 18 January 22-15.

Ulster are away to Ospreys in their next match at the Liberty Stadium on 15 February.