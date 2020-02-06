Jacob Stockdale: Ireland and Ulster wing signs new three-year IRFU contract
Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale has agreed an IRFU contract extension which will keep him at Ulster until the end of the 2022-23 season.
After making his Ireland debut in 2017, Stockdale starred as Ireland won the Grand Slam in 2018 and also achieved a first home win over New Zealand.
Like many Ireland team-mates, his form dipped in 2019 but his new deal is a boost for both province and country.
"I am delighted to have signed an IRFU contract," said the wing.
"I am involved with two ambitious squads and I know I will continue to develop as a player in both environments."
IRFU performance director David Nucifora said Stockdale had "huge potential to develop further on the international stage".
Stockdale scored 10 tries for Ireland in the 2017-18 season including seven during the 2018 Grand Slam campaign which resulted in him being named player of the championship.
In November 2018, he scored a brilliant individual try in the historic win over the All Blacks.
To date he has scored 16 tries in his 26 Ireland appearances.