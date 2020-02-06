Jacob Stockdale: Ireland and Ulster wing signs new three-year IRFU contract

Jacob Stockdale scored seven tries in Ireland's Grand Slam campaign in 2018

Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale has agreed an IRFU contract extension which will keep him at Ulster until the end of the 2022-23 season.

After making his Ireland debut in 2017, Stockdale starred as Ireland won the Grand Slam in 2018 and also achieved a first home win over New Zealand.

Like many Ireland team-mates, his form dipped in 2019 but his new deal is a boost for both province and country.

"I am delighted to have signed an IRFU contract," said the wing.

"I am involved with two ambitious squads and I know I will continue to develop as a player in both environments."

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said Stockdale had "huge potential to develop further on the international stage".

Stockdale scored 10 tries for Ireland in the 2017-18 season including seven during the 2018 Grand Slam campaign which resulted in him being named player of the championship.

In November 2018, he scored a brilliant individual try in the historic win over the All Blacks.

To date he has scored 16 tries in his 26 Ireland appearances.