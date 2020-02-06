Callum Braley: Gloucester scrum-half to join Benetton at end of season

Callum Braley (centre) started Italy's 42-0 Six Nations defeat by Wales on Saturday

Gloucester's Italy scrum-half Callum Braley is to join Pro14 side Benetton at the end of the season.

He joined Gloucester from Bristol in 2014 and made his 100th appearance for the Premiership club in December.

England-born Braley qualifies for Italy through his grandfather and has won five caps since his debut in August.

"Having committed my international future to Italy, it makes sense to play my club rugby there and I'm looking forward to the new challenge," he said.

"It's all happened fairly quickly to be honest. I hadn't even trained with the Italy team 12 months ago, but now I've been to a World Cup and played in the Six Nations."

Cherry and Whites director of rugby David Humphreys told the club website: "While we're sorry to see him leave Gloucester at the end of the season, we fully understand his reasons for moving to Italy to play for Benetton and establish himself in the Italian national team."

Braley had been an England age-group international - captaining them to the Under-20 Junior World Championship in 2014 - before choosing to represent the Azzurri.