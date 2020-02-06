Six Nations 2020: Centre Nick Tompkins will make his first Wales start against Ireland

Saracens centre Nick Tompkins qualifies for Wales through his grandmother who was from Wrexham

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 1415 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Five, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru.

Centre Nick Tompkins has been handed his first Wales start for the Six Nations trip to face Ireland as Wayne Pivac makes one change to the team that defeated Italy.

Tompkins lines up alongside Hadleigh Parkes with George North switching to his more familiar wing position.

Scarlets wing Johnny McNicholl drops to the replacements bench.

Saracens centre Tompkins made his debut against Italy and scored a superb solo try as a replacement.

Scrum-half Gareth Davies, prop Rhys Carre, fly-half Owen Williams and lock Adam Beard are named as replacements coming in for Rhys Webb, Jarrod Evans, Rob Evans and Cory Hill, who misses out through a leg injury.

Davies returns after recovering from a groin injury while Saracens prop Carre is back after serving a suspension following his red card against Ospreys in the Champions Cup in January 2020.

North will line up in an experienced back three alongside Josh Adams and Leigh Halfpenny, while Tomos Williams and Dan Biggar continue their partnership at half-back.

Wales have named an unchanged pack with Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Dillon Lewis in the front row and Jake Ball lining up alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau feature in the back row.

"We've made just one change after a winning start last weekend," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"Nick comes into the side, I thought he played exceptionally well when he came on last week so he deserves the start. George, who played really well last weekend at centre, moves back out to the wing.

"On the bench we have a few players back available. Rhys Carre impressed at the Rugby World Cup and he comes back in.

"Adam Beard comes in for Cory Hill who picked up a leg injury earlier this week, Gareth [Davies] is fully fit and Owen Williams comes onto the bench and gives us a bit more cover.

"Momentum is important in the Championship. It was nice to get a good winning start under our belts and hopefully we can build on that through the tournament."

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Adam Beard, Ross Moriarty, Gareth Davies, Owen Williams, Johnny McNicholl.

For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.