Six Nations: Magnus Bradbury the only change for Scotland against England

Six Nations Championship: Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Back row Magnus Bradbury replaces Nick Haining in the only change to the Scotland line-up for Saturday's Six Nations visit of England.

Haining, 29, impressed on his debut last week in the 19-12 opening-day loss to Ireland but drops to the bench, with Cornell du Preez omitted altogether.

Bradbury missed the defeat in Dublin but will line up at Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend's men are aiming to keep the Calcutta Cup for the third year running.

Scotland prevailed 25-13 in the teams' last Murrayfield meeting in 2018, and retained the trophy after fighting back from 31-0 down in a madcap 38-38 draw at Twickenham last year.

Townsend has kept faith with the vast bulk of the side that delivered an encouraging but wasteful performance in Dublin.

Despite some defensive lapses, Huw Jones is again given a start at in midfield alongside Sam Johnson, who scored the try that briefly put Scotland in front at Twickenham.

Fly-half Finn Russell remains in international exile after breaching team protocol last month, and Adam Hastings is trusted once more with steering the team in the number 10 jersey.

"We were proud of parts of our performance in Dublin at a very difficult venue," said Townsend. "The challenge for the squad is to replicate that level and take our chances when they come, in order to win tight games.

"England are an excellent team whose run to the Rugby World Cup final was no fluke.

"They will be smarting from their opener in Paris and Eddie [Jones, Head Coach] will have them primed to come to Edinburgh and put in an improved performance."

Scotland: Hogg (capt); Maitland, Jones, Johnson, Kinghorn; Hastings, Price; Sutherland, Brown, Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Ritchie, Watson, Bradbury.

Replacements: McInally, Dell, Berghan, Toolis, Haining, Horne, Hutchinson, Harris.