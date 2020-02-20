Six Nations: What can you remember about Scotland's Italian showdowns?

Six Nations Championship: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Shock defeats, hat-tricks and bonkers tries - since the Italians' incredible victory on the opening day of the inaugural Six Nations, their battles with Scotland have delivered the odd and the entertaining.

Scotland travel to Rome on Saturday aiming for a first win in this year's championship after defats by England and Ireland.

But what can you remember about their Six Nations clashes with the Azzurri? Try our quiz.