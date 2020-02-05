Six Nations 2020: Wales call up Dewi Lake and Taine Basham

Dewi Lake captained Wales at the 2019 World Rugby Under-20 Championship

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Five, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru plus the BBC Sport website & app

Wales have added hooker Dewi Lake and back-rower Taine Basham to their Six Nations squad.

The former Wales Under-20 pair have been training with the squad and have now been formally called up.

This is a first senior call-up for 20-year-old Osprey Lake, while the Dragons' Basham, also 20, was in the Wales squad for last November's uncapped match against Barbarians.

No players have been released from the squad, the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed.

Wales are scheduled to name their team to face Ireland on Thursday, 6 February at 11:00 GMT.

Lake has made two appearances as an Ospreys replacement this season, one in the Heineken Champions Cup and the other in the Pro14.

Basham has made 29 appearances for the Dragons over three seasons.

