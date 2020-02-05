Rohan Janse van Rensburg: Sale centre cleared over high tackle against Exeter

Rohan Janse van Rensburgh contested the charge of striking Gareth Steenson with his shoulder

Sale's Rohan Janse van Rensburg has been cleared at a disciplinary hearing over a dangerous tackle against Exeter.

The South African centre, 25, was cited following Sale's Premiership win at Sandy Park on 25 January.

He was yellow-carded for a high tackle on Gareth Steenson in the 32nd minute, but contested the charge.

Van Rensberg was cleared on Tuesday after the independent panel dismissed the citing allowing him to play again with immediate effect.

Had he been found guilty, he could have faced a ban of two weeks or longer, depending on the severity of the offence.

But the panel found in his favour, deciding that "on the balance of probabilities, there had not been contact with the player's shoulder to the head of Gareth Steenson."

Sale's next game is the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final against Saracens on Friday (kickoff 19:45).