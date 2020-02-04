Chris Robshaw to hold talks with US side Rugby United New York

Robshaw was part of the Quins side that won the club's first and only Premiership title in 2012

Former England skipper Chris Robshaw will hold talks with US side Rugby United New York this week as he considers his future after Harlequins.

The 33-year-old announced on Monday that he would end a 16-year stint with Quins at the end of the season.

Robshaw intends to move abroad and is also considering France and Japan as possible destinations.

Rugby United New York have ex-England full-back Ben Foden and France centre Mathieu Bastareaud in their ranks.

Former British and Irish Lions and Ireland wing Simon Zebo and retired Australia wing Drew Mitchell have also been linked with the club.

Rugby United New York play in the 12-team Major League Rugby, the professional top-tier league launched in the United States in 2018.

Former All Black Ma'a Nonu and South Africa's Tendai Mtawarira, part of the Springboks' 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, are with rival sides San Diego Legion and Old Glory DC respectively.

Robshaw won the most recent of his 66 England caps in June 2018 - leading his country in 43 Tests over a five-and-a-half-year period - but was left out of last year's World Cup squad.