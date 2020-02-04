Michael Fatialofa: Worcester forward leaves hospital to continue spinal injury recovery

Michael Fatialofa had only been on the Allianz Park pitch for a minute after coming on for fellow lock Graham Kitchener

Worcester forward Michael Fatialofa has left hospital a month after suffering a serious spinal cord injury.

The 27-year-old was hurt in his side's Premiership loss to Saracens on 4 January and spent more than a fortnight in intensive care at St Mary's Hospital in central London.

He will move to a spinal rehabilitation unit to continue his recovery.

"Doctors, nurses and physios have been amazing," Fatialofa wrote on his Instagram page.

"Overwhelmed by the love and support from family and friends. Thanks for riding with me. The marathon continues," he added.

The Rugby Players' Association has launched a crowdfunding page to raise money to help Fatialofa and his family.

Among Michael Fatialofa's many visitors in hospital were Samoa's Jordan Puletua, Cardiff Blues' Willis Halaholo and former Australia sevens winger Kimami Sitauti

Harlequins' head of rugby Paul Gustard and Saracens players Jamie George, Will Skelton and Duncan Taylor are among those from Premiership clubs who have already donated.

"As a family, we appreciate any help people are willing to give at this difficult time," Fatialofa's wife Tatiana said.

"It is very humbling and well outside of our comfort zone to reach out and ask for support in this way.

"We would love to thank everyone in advance, and feel so overwhelmed already by the generosity, prayers and kindness Michael and I have been shown.

"Together, we can all ensure he has the best chance of regaining independence and living a fulfilling life again."