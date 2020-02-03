Stan South: Edinburgh take Exeter Chiefs lock on loan
Lock forward Stan South has joined Edinburgh on a short-term loan from Exeter Chiefs.
The 23-year-old Englishman has made three appearances since joining Chiefs from Harlequins last summer.
"It's brilliant that we've been able to bring in a player of Stan's quality," head coach Richard Cockerill told the Edinburgh website.
And South said: "I want to play a high standard of rugby and continue to develop as a player."