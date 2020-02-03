Manu Tuilagi: Centre to stay with England squad after groin injury sustained in Paris

Manu Tuilagi left the field injured in the 16th minute of England's loss to France

2020 Six Nations: Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Dates: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live video, radio and text on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app

England centre Manu Tuilagi, who sustained a groin injury in England's defeat by France, will remain with the squad as they prepare for Saturday's Six Nations game against Scotland.

The 28-year-old is having medical checks after being replaced in the 16th minute of England's loss on Sunday.

There will be an update on his injury on Tuesday.

Head coach Eddie Jones has retained the same 35-man squad that gathered before England's game in Paris.

Leicester centre Tuilagi had played one match in six weeks before the Six Nations because of another groin issue.

Anthony Watson, who was ruled out of the game in Paris with a calf injury, is also named in Jones' squad.

Given that Jones has not deviated from his original Six Nations squad, England remain without a specialist number eight after Billy Vunipola broke his arm.

The England coach will name his team to face Scotland at 10:30 GMT on Thursday.

England squad

Forwards:

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Alex Moon (Northampton Saints), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Backs:

Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Apprentice player:

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)