Six Nations 2020: Pick your Wales XV to play Ireland

Johnny McNicholl (l) and George North (c) could be vying for one wing berth if Nick Tompkins' (r) impressive debut earns him a start against Ireland

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 1415 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Five, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru.

After a comfortable bonus-point win in his first Six Nations match in charge of Wales, coach Wayne Pivac is preparing his selection for a far sterner test against Ireland in Dublin.

He will be without injured back-rower Josh Navidi but prop forward Rhys Carre is available again after serving a suspension.

Will he persist with the George North experiment at centre or does Nick Tompkins' assured, try-scoring debut off the bench mean the big Osprey will be battling it out for a place on the wing?

Wales' have not won a Six Nations match in Dublin since 2012 . . . so who would you select to try to emulate the Grand Slam winners of that year?