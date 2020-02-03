Six Nations 2020: Pick your Wales XV to play Ireland

Johnny McNicholl, George North and Nick Thompkins
Johnny McNicholl (l) and George North (c) could be vying for one wing berth if Nick Tompkins' (r) impressive debut earns him a start against Ireland
Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 1415 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Five, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru.

After a comfortable bonus-point win in his first Six Nations match in charge of Wales, coach Wayne Pivac is preparing his selection for a far sterner test against Ireland in Dublin.

He will be without injured back-rower Josh Navidi but prop forward Rhys Carre is available again after serving a suspension.

Will he persist with the George North experiment at centre or does Nick Tompkins' assured, try-scoring debut off the bench mean the big Osprey will be battling it out for a place on the wing?

Wales' have not won a Six Nations match in Dublin since 2012 . . . so who would you select to try to emulate the Grand Slam winners of that year?

Pick your Wales XV to play Ireland

Pick your players from the list below

