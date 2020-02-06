Scarlets: Glenn Delaney promoted to head coach role

Glenn Delaney (left) with Brad Mooar

Scarlets will promote Glenn Delaney to replace fellow New Zealander Brad Mooar as head coach for the 2020-21 season.

Current defence coach Delaney will step into the top role after Mooar has left Scarlets to join Ian Foster's New Zealand backroom staff.

The region appointed the former lock forward to Mooar's coaching set-up following the departure of Byron Hayward to Wales.

Delaney is a former London Irish head coach.

"I am delighted to be carrying on what we have started," said Delaney.

"We have put together a programme this year that has put us in a position where we want to be.

"It is very exciting for me and my family and I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead a fabulous region with a huge history. We are all very respectful about what has gone before and optimistic and excited about what the future holds."

Born in Christchurch, Delaney had spells playing in Japan and in England and was part of London Irish's Powergen Cup-winning squad in 2002, making 68 appearances for the club.

He spent seven years as director of rugby at Nottingham before becoming London Irish's forwards coach, head coach and finally head of rugby operations.

Delaney returned to New Zealand to join Mitre 10 Cup side Canterbury in December 2016 and led them to a ninth title in 10 years, before joining the Highlanders in 2018 as defence coach.

Scarlets general manager Jon Daniels said there was worldwide interest in replacing Mooar.

"The head coach at the Scarlets is a sought-after position, with Brad and previously Wayne (Pivac) and having progressed to the international stage," said Daniels.

"We have built a strong reputation based on the stability of our environment and the quality of players we have here.

"We have done our due diligence on all the candidates and it was Glenn who came through as the man to continue this journey we have started with Brad.

"Glenn has proven himself as a number one, having coached in England with London Irish and Nottingham and leading Canterbury to a Mitre 10 Cup title.

"He is also hugely respected and comes with glowing endorsements from a number of leading figures in the game who we have spoken to.

"Glenn has made a big impact in helping Brad and the rest of the coaching team put things in place here over the last six or seven months and having spoken to the players, they are fully behind his appointment."

For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.