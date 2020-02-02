Six Nations 2020: Ireland concern over Garry Ringrose finger injury

Garry Ringrose's left thumb was heavily strapped after Saturday's match

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose appears to be a doubt for next weekend's Six Nations game against Wales after suffering a suspected broken finger in Saturday's win over Scotland.

Ringrose was replaced at half-time by Leinster team-mate Robbie Henshaw.

The Ireland management said on Saturday evening that Ringrose would undergo a scan and reports of his suspected finger fracture emerged on Sunday.

A broken finger could also rule him out of the England game on 23 February.

Pictures taken following Saturday's unconvincing Ireland win showed Ringrose's left thumb to be heavily strapped.

Other centre options for Ireland include Munster's Chris Farrell and Ulster duo Stuart McCloskey and Will Addison.

Bundee Aki started at centre alongside Ringrose on Saturday.

Following the Twickenham contest, Ireland will face Italy in Dublin on 7 March before concluding their Six Nations campaign against France in Paris a week.

The Ireland management are expected to deliver an update on Ringrose's fitness on Monday.

Forwards Caelan Doris and Dave Kilcoyne will go through return-to-play protocols after sustaining blows to the head which led to them being replaced in Saturday's game.

Doris was forced off after only five minutes of his international debut while Munster's Kilcoyne had to go off in the closing stages after replacing Cian Healy after 50 minutes.

Prop Tadhg Furlong was also replaced late in the game because of what Ireland coach Andy Farrell described at "tight calves".