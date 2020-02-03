Six Nations: Wayne Pivac's Wales face first real test in Ireland

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales coach Wayne Pivac on opening the Six Nations with a win

Wayne Pivac might be forgiven for thinking this international rugby business is easy.

A 43-33 victory in his first game in charge in the uncapped match against Barbarians has now been followed by a 42-0 hammering of Italy in the Six Nations opener.

Any complacent sentiments will be quickly dispelled this week as Pivac travels away from the Principality Stadium for the first time.

The new Wales coach faces the first major test of his tenure since taking over from Warren Gatland. That will occur at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin where Ireland await next Saturday.

With new coach Andy Farrell at the Irish helm, his recently appointed skipper Jonathan Sexton scored all the points to guide the side to a 19-12 victory over Scotland.

Dublin duel

Sexton's expected opposite number next weekend Dan Biggar says if Wales can pick up a win in Ireland, it "is all on" for the defence of their Six Nations title. Pivac senses the importance of the fixture.

"It feels like it really starts now," said Pivac.

"A lot of hard work needs to be done because the Italy performance wasn't perfect even though we had a good looking scoreline.

"It's been a nice start in terms of the Barbarians and getting a lot of firsts out of the way and then having this home match and getting five points.

"That's been pleasing but we're under no illusions it's going to be a massive step up from where we've been."

Wales have not won a Six Nations game in Dublin since 2012, although they managed a draw in 2016.

This is not though the Ireland side of 2018 that swept all before them, including the All Blacks. Wales should also be encouraged by how Scotland troubled Ireland, while key centre Garry Ringrose has emerged as a doubt through a finger injury.

For their part, Ireland will be looking to avenge their 25-7 defeat last March when Gatland's side clinched the Grand Slam by outplaying Joe Schmidt's side in the Cardiff rain.

"All players will remember the last time they played against a certain opposition," said Pivac.

"If you don't have your best day at the office you always want to improve on it next time round and I'm sure they'll be no different.

"It's a new competition with new coaches on both teams. We're in the same boat."

Aviva Stadium will present mixed memories for Pivac with Scarlets clinching the Pro12 title there in May 2017.

Contrastingly the same venue was where Leinster provided two convincing victories over the Welsh region in the Pro14 final and Champions Cup semi-final in 2018.

"I've been lucky enough to be there on a few occasions and I've got special memories," recalled Pivac.

"This will be another level. We've got a lot of respect for the Irish because they are a very tough team to beat at home."

Centre conundrum

Gatland was a master of selection during his Wales stint and Pivac will be presented with one of his first major conundrums on whether to change a winning team.

Especially with scrum-half Gareth Davies, centre Owen Watkin and hooker Elliot Dee available again after returning from injury, although British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams is struggling to be fit for the Dublin date.

Saracens centre Nick Tompkins previously played for England Under-20s but qualifies for Wales through his grandmother

The midfield will be an intriguing debate after Saracens centre Nick Tompkins made a telling try-scoring contribution as a replacement on his Test debut.

Tompkins was one of two Wales players making their Test debuts on Saturday, along with Scarlets wing Johnny McNicholl.

The Saracens player initially came on at outside centre as a temporary replacement whilst McNicholl had a head injury assessment in the first half with George North switching to the wing.

Tompkins then replaced inside centre Hadleigh Parkes permanently in the second-half to join North in the Welsh midfield.

He announced his arrival with a superbly taken try and the clamour now will be for Tompkins to start in Dublin with North switching to the wing, either instead of McNicholl or being left out of the starting side.

So food for thought for Pivac.

"He (Tompkins) was given an opportunity and he took it with both hands," said Pivac.

"You love to see that on debut. The try he got, we were seeing that at training with his footwork and acceleration. It was pleasing that 68,500 got to see it."

Set-piece posers

The one area of concern on Saturday was the set-piece with a couple of line-outs going awry and scrum penalties being conceded.

Wales have to cope without injured tight-head Tomas Francis for the tournament, with the Exeter prop having anchored the scrum in the last few years.

Dillon Lewis has been handed the starting spot, with Leon Brown as his deputy against Italy. Uncapped Sale front-rower WillGriff John, who has been managing a shoulder injury, is the other option in the squad.

With Cian Healy and co awaiting next week, a marked improvement is required.

Assistant coach Byron Hayward's defence, which conceded no points against Italy, will be tested by Ireland, a fact acknowledged by captain Alun Wyn Jones as Wales cope with life without Shaun Edwards.

"I know Byron has rightfully had a few plaudits and he has had the hardest shoes to fill," said Jones.

"It just puts the pressure on for the next one."

That "next one" is Ireland in the Aviva Stadium cauldron and Jones, with 144 Tests under his belt, knows all about the magnitude of these occasions.

Pivac and his coaching team are about to find out and we will know a lot more about Wayne's Wales on Saturday evening.

