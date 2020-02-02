Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon proud of side despite last-ditch Bedford defeat

Harvey Biljon's Jersey side have a number of key players out injured

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon has praised his players despite conceding 10 points late on to lose 27-25 at Bedford in the Championship.

Tries from Alex Morgan and Jake Upfield helped Jersey to a 18-17 half-time lead, which they extended with Greg Dyer's try early in the second half.

But Bedford won it with Will Hooley's late penalty and Ryan Hutler's try with the final play, converted by Hooley.

"I'm immensely proud of the players," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"They faced a fair bit of adversity with injuries to players through the game. We had players playing out of position, and we had two new players who have had one training session with us out there. The effort they showed was absolutely immense.

"With the wind in our faces it was tough to get out of our third and there was some sustained pressure there.

"We thought we had just got away with it a couple of times, but unfortunately they were able to get that score right at the end."

Jersey drop to fifth in the Championship after Coventry went above them following a 28-23 win at Cornish Pirates.